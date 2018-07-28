NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two organizations are giving back to South Florida children in a big way.

Kiwanis International and the Lions Club have teamed for back-to-school shopping sprees across South Florida. One hundred local schoolchildren got to spend the day picking out supplies for the upcoming school year.

7News cameras captured the young shoppers at one of the events at the Walmart in North Miami Beach, Saturday.

Lewis Thaler, president of Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade, said he felt compelled to lend a helping hand.

“Kiwanis is an international organization that is a giver to children,” he said. “We try to get them to learn, to understand what it is to give.”

Pamela Campbell, the grandmother of one of the students who took part in the all-out shopping spree, said the event also gives students a valuable life lesson.

“It helps the kids because, one, it gives them the tools that they need for school,” she said. “Two, it shows them how people help one another, which I think is awesome, and hopefully, maybe one day they’ll give it back.”

The shopping sprees are taking place across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. In total, more than 700 students will get to spend $50 each on school supplies and uniforms.

