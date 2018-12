MIAMI (WSVN) - The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana is getting ready to host an annual South Florida celebration.

The club revealed its 2019 Miami Carnaval poster at Los Altos in Miami, Tuesday.

7News anchor Alex de Armas helped introduce the artist and her oil painting that was chosen to represent next year’s street party.

The event begins in March.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.