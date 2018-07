WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several students received scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

An event was held on Thursday in West Miami-Dade to grant 33 students their scholarships.

The Kiwanis Club has granted over 500 scholarships since 1987.

This is a part of the club’s focus on strengthening the community and promoting education.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.