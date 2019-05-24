Kiwanis award $30K scholarships to 2 Miami high school grads

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami high school graduates received a scholarship surprise, thanks to the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club.

The organization awarded two outstanding Booker T. Washington High School students with a $30,000 college scholarship.

Recipients Alexander Castillo and Janiyah Kennedy, who are being recognized for their work in community service, said they’re shocked but grateful for having one less thing to worry about.

“It’s truly life-changing, like, that’s the first thing I said, I was like, ‘You just changed my life,'” said Castillo. “Being able to just not worry so much financially in college is gonna help me a lot.”

“My heart was beating so hard, like everybody behind me was asking questions, questions,” said Kennedy, “and people were like, ‘Janiyah ,that’s you,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s not. No, it’s not. Please don’t say that,’ because I didn’t want to be disappointed.'”

Kennedy is the first in her family to go to college. She said she plans to study civil engineering.

The students said they will keep working hard and continue to make their families proud.

