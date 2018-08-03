Kitten rescued after being trapped under car hood in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews saved a kitten stuck under the hood of a parked car in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the trapped kitten at an apartment complex, near 73rd Street and Northwest 114th Avenue, Thursday.

Once freed, the kitten was taken to a nearby veterinarian by a neighbor and treated for dehydration.

The kitten was eventually adopted and is now settling in at a new home.

