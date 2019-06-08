Kitten found in dumpster up for adoption at Lauderhill PetSmart

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after he was left for dead in the dumpster of an apartment building in Plantation, a kitten is being given a second chance at a “fur-ever” home.

After a rough start, Hector is now in need of a happy ending with a loving family. He is up for adoption this weekend at the PetSmart near Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Lauderhill.

Colleen Moriarty, who rescued Hector back in February, said he has made a remarkable recovery.

“He’s doing really well, compared to what happened to him. He was found in the dumpster, he was six months old, no food or water,” she said, “I’ve taken him home and fostered him. He gets along with my other cats. He’s a changed cat.”

Hector had been left to die in the dumpster before he was rescued.

“He’s just a joy to have around. He makes me laugh all the time,” said Moriarty.

