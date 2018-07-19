Kitchen appliances, patio furniture stolen from 8 Pinecrest homes

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - At least eight houses have been burglarized in a Pinecrest neighborhood, and the crooks managed to get away with thousands of dollars worth of goods.

According to police, the burglars have targeted at least eight vacant homes in Pinecrest over the last three months.

A surveillance camera at one home captured two crooks entering the property. One of them then could be seen covering up the camera in April.

Police said the duo have made off with more than $80,000 in high-end kitchen appliances and patio furniture.

Officials want to stop them before they strike again.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

