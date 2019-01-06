KIPP offers free haircuts ahead of students’ return to school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - With students almost ready to return to class — it’s time for to get a new do.

KIPP — a national network of non-profit charter schools — offered free hair cuts Saturday the Northside Flea Market in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The goal was to make sure the kids are feeling fresh and sharp for their first day back to school.

“Today we’re having a community event that is so amazing for our kings and queens,” said assistant principal Kayla Johnson. “It’s one of our founding families, King Omari’s mom and dad is giving us free haircuts to any kid ages 5 through 12, and it’s just a way for us to connect to the community and be apart of the community we’re engaging here in Liberty City.”

Shanica Aguila is one of founding parents of KIPP’s first South Florida school, and her son was one of the first kindergartners to attend KIPP Sunrise Academy when it first opened its doors in Liberty City.

The event took place at her shop, and she helped sponsor the event because she wanted to give back to her community.

“My son attends the school and it’s something I’m very proud of,” Aguila said.

Parents and students also got the chance to learn more about the school’s mission.

“KIPP Miami Sunrise Academy is an elementary school here in Liberty City,” Johnson said. “KIPP stands for the ‘Knowledge is Power Program’ and we’re a new elementary school in Liberty City, but we’re expanding to middle school next year … We’re open to anyone applying and learn about who we are and what we do.”

Some parents in the community benefitted from the event, regardless of whether or not their children attended the school.

“It was saving a lot of money, yes it was,” said parent Darren Johnson. “I was coming here in the first place to get their hair cut, but they stopped me at the door saying, ‘Oh we got a free haircut going on and you can come check your boys out, and see what’s going on and see how you like it.'”

Aguila said giving back is worth the smiles on the kid’s faces.

“Smiles. They give me nothing but smiles,” Aguila said. “So that’s all that matters. As long as they leave happy. We’re good.”

