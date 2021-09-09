NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are set to start on Thursday.

It oftentimes causes flooding in South Florida’s low-lying areas because the alignment of the earth, the sun, and the moon adds an extra pull to the world’s oceans.

7SkyForce hovered over the Marina Haulover area where docks would be seen inundated with water.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said daily high tides can rise by a foot or more.

This month’s king tides are expected to last through Saturday, before returning October 5.

