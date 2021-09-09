(WSVN) - King tides are set to start on Thursday.

It often times causes flooding in South Florida’s low-lying areas because the alignment of earth, the sun, and the moon adds an extra pull to the world’s oceans.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said daily high tides can rise by a foot or more.

This month’s king tides are expected to last though Saturday, before returning October 5.

