FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Kids In Distress (KID), a South Florida nonprofit, is offering one lucky supporter the chance to win $1 million at their 15th Annual KID Duck Fest Derby.

Those 18 and older can win “cash, vacations and other great prizes when they adopt a $5 rubber duck for the benefit of 20,000+ South Florida children and families served by KID. Duck adoption is going on now until June 25 at DuckFestDerby.org.“

The usual prize used to be $10,000. Now, the owner of the duck who places first in the race will win $1 million.

A total of 40,000 ducks were put up for adoption. Only 19,758 remain.

“My family and I love KID and their mission. The chance to win one million dollars is exciting and inspiring!” said Bob Becker of The Becker Family Foundation. “When we heard about that sponsorship opportunity, we jumped on it. It’s great to think that with only $5, you can make a difference in the life of a child and possibly win a great prize – including the chance to win a million dollars!”

All funds raised will be donated to vulnerable children and families in the community.

The event will be streamed online on June 30 at 6:30pm on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.