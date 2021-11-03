HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Broward County school are learning about climate change through a new school project.

Kids at Driftwood Middle School participated in the “Rising Waters” project, Wednesday, which raises awareness about sea level rise in South Florida.

Students placed flags in the shape of fish to symbolize future flood levels by 2030, 2050 and 2070.

“It’s really important because if we don’t make a difference now, the water will,” said student Khloe Bailey. “Most of Florida and other parts of the world will be underwater.”

“If we don’t stop the way that we’re wasting our planet, we’re gonna be covered,” said student Skylah Emerson. “Like, this school would be flooded, and we wouldn’t be able to come here anymore, and I wouldn’t be able to get an education in Florida.”

The students also wrote pledges on the flags, saying that they’ll do whatever they can to help combat climate change.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.