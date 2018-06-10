NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Children of all ages came together in North Miami Beach for a day of fun to celebrate a life lost to childhood cancer.

Silvia Vanni, the founder of Mystic Force Foundation, said her late son Salvatore’s battle inspired her to work toward creating a world without the disease. On Sunday, she celebrated Salvatore Vanni Day.

Vanni said the occasion named after her son is meant to be a happy one. “We’re celebrating his life, as well as the joys of childhood, because that is one thing that all kids with cancer lose, is their childhood,” she said, “so we’re here celebrating all kids, doing what they should be doing, which is having fun.”

Participants were treated to a day of face-painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts, games, prizes and even a live band.

