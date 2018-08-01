Keys man sentenced to 3 years in prison for severely beating girlfriend’s poodle

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Keys man will spend three years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of beating his girlfriend’s poodle nearly to the point of death.

According to Florida Keys News, Judge Mark Jones sentenced 38-year-old Armando Corzo Jr. of Big Pine Key to three years in jail for severely beating a 5-pound miniature poodle that belonged to his girlfriend, Teresa Alo.

Alo tells 7News that she returned home from work on April 25th to find her dog ‘Ameretta’ with smashed teeth, bruised ears and blood in her urine. She testified in court against her now ex-boyfriend, saying she found her pet appearing almost lifeless and unable to move.

According to an arrest report, when Alo asked Corzo what happened, he responded, “F— these dogs.”

Police say Corzo was frustrated with his girlfriend’s poodles for having accidents in the home. Alo said there was no sign that he would become violent with her pets, saying he previously only ever reprimanded her two dogs by putting them in “time out.”

Alo rushed her dog to get medical help, and doctors initially believed Ameretta would die from her injuries. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the veterinarian determined the dog suffered injuries consistent with being thrown, kicked or beaten with a blunt object.

Corzo represented himself in court. It took a jury less than an hour of deliberation to find him guilty. During sentencing, the judge told Corzo his actions were “heinous and cruel.” His prison sentence will be followed by two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. He will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation, complete an anger management course and pay for the dog’s vet bills.

Although Ameretta is on the road to recovery, Alo said she has “lost her spark” and is now afraid of people.

