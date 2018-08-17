MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - As the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma fast approaches, a massive project to remove debris got underway in the Florida Keys.

The massive storm forced Peggy Lynn to evacuate her home in Keys by the Sea in Marathon back in September. Ever since she returned, she has been looking at the debris that’s been filling the canal outside her residence.

“Seeing it month after month really was kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “It was pretty much like you could walk on water because there was so much debris.”

That debris began to clear out on Friday.

“It looks like everything can be removed but not soon enough,” said Lynn.

Lynn came out to witness day one of the Hurricane Irma Marine Debris Removal project.

“It’s a great day to have it finally started. Even though it’s 11 and a half months later, it’s here,” said Lynn.

Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said the project, with a price tag of nearly $50 million, involves 103 of the most impacted canals, from the Upper to the Lower Keys.

“This program is from the Department of Agriculture, and it’s a unique program, Emergency Watershed Protection Program it’s called, and it’s exactly for this purpose,” said Gastesi. “It’s something that the community has been waiting for, something that we’ve needed since Irma.”

“Seeing the crew come in, this is a happy noise, to go along with the happy dance,” said Lynn.

The mostly federally funded project is divided into six areas, with 10 local crew members per area, as well as heavy duty equipment that has been brought in to remove debris.

The crew started on the surface and just below.

“That’s the easy part,” said Gastesi. “The hard part is what’s down 10, 12 feet, and some of these canals are 25, 30 feet deep.”

According to Gastesi, after Irma there were 2.5 million cubic yards of debris on the land, and there’s just no telling how much is in the canals.

The debris removal work is expected to take about 220 days with the possibility of extensions, but Lynn and her neighbors are just happy to see it start.

“We are delighted to have it all removed, so we can go on with our lives and finish cleaning up,” she said.

There are about 500 canals altogether in Monroe County. Crews are currently assessing others in the area to see if they need to be added into the project.

