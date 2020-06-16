Key West unveils rainbow-colored crosswalks in support of LGBTQ community

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West has unveiled four permanent rainbow crosswalks in the heart of its LGBTQ entertainment district.

The crosswalks, at the intersection of Duval and Petronia streets, feature all six colors of the rainbow and what Key West Mayor Teri Johnston calls a representation of unity.

“The rainbow crosswalks to us in the City of Key West means that everybody is welcome,” Johnston said. “Everybody is equal. Everybody is recognized, and once again, that we do really abide by the ‘One Human Family’ spirit. Everybody is a part of Key West.”

The crosswalks come during Pride Month and as the LGBTQ community celebrates the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that eliminates most workplace discrimination in the U.S.

