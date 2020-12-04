Key West to implement 10 p.m. curfew for New Year’s weekend

The City of Key West has announced a curfew for the weekend leading into the New Year.

The city announced that starting Thursday, Dec. 31, there will be a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. The curfew will end on Sunday, Jan. 3 at 6 a.m.

Non-essential businesses shall close on or before 10 p.m. each night, and residents and visitors are required to be in the residences or lodging by 10:30 p.m.

“During the period of such curfew, no person shall make use of any street or sidewalk for any purpose, except police, fire rescue, first responder, medical, health care, media, and utility repair service personnel,” the city said in a directive.

There are a few exceptions, including: