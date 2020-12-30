Key West to enact curfew ahead of New Year’s Eve

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West will impose a curfew for the New Year’s holiday weekend.

City Manager Gregory Veliz made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

From Thursday through Saturday, the curfew will start at 10 p.m. and will extend until 6 a.m.

City officials said the decision was made in the interest of the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors.

All businesses that have not been deemed essential will also be required to close during the curfew.

