Key West man searching for rightful owner of engagement ring he found

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West resident made quite a find after coming across an engagement ring while riding his bicycle; now he’s on a quest to find the owner.

Think of it as Cinderella losing her slipper, but this time it’s something much more valuable. Now Caillon Sims

wants to make sure this engagement ring gets back on the right finger.

“I’m trying to let the world to know that this ring has been found in hopes that perhaps it would be reunited with its rightful owner,” said Sims

It all started with a bike ride.

“I saw this sparky dim out of my peripheral vision, and I stopped on the bicycle and picked it up,” he recalled.

On Monday, Sims stumbled upon the very valuable ring down in the Keys.

“It was a really nice ring, looked like an engagement ring with lots of diamonds in it,” he said.

Sims could have left it there — thinking maybe the person decided to throw the ring away, but Sims decided this ring deserved a better ending.

“I want to be the hero of the story and reunite this beautiful gem with the bride to be,” he said.

There is, however, a catch. Sims isn’t just going to hand it off to anyone who claims it’s theirs.

He took to social media, posting on the Key West Lost, Found and Stolen public Facebook group, writing:

“Are you a damsel in distress because you’ve recently lost your engagement ring in Key West? I may have found it! There’s a fair amount of damage. It appears as if several cars and/or trucks have driven over it, but it’s not beyond repair.

Describe it to a ‘T’ via text, and let me save the day as it were … THE WEDDING DAY!!!”

“God put it in my hand for some reason or another,” reflected Sims. “I just hope that it finds its rightful owner.”

Sims put his number on the Keys Facebook group page for lost and found items, so if you think the ring is yours or maybe know the person it belongs to — give him a call.”

