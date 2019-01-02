Key West hosts annual Dachshund parade

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - If you were in Key West for the New Year, you may have witnessed the cutest parade of 2018.

The city hosted its annual Dachshund Walk, Monday.

Pups and their owners walked down the street decked out in various costumes.

Among the pets were dogs dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cheerleader and even superheroes.

Tens of thousands of people headed to Key West to celebrate the New Year.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.