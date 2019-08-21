Key West firefighters adopt Dalmatian puppy

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Key West Fire Department introduced their newest, and cutest, crew member on Wednesday: a 9-month-old Dalmatian.

Lucas was adopted from Dalmatian Rescue South Florida after he was found in the Jacksonville area.

Fire rescue officials said he’s a perfect fit for the force. Not only does he have an eagerness to serve; he also shares the same name as their life-saving cardiac resuscitation equipment.

