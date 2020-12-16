Key West displays Christmas tree made of lobster traps

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Key West has found a unique way to bring in the holidays.

A Christmas tree built of 45 lobster traps has been put on display for visitors to see, decorated with lights and bows.

The seaport was once the home of the city’s commercial shrimping fleet.

This year’s holiday events hosted by the city are being held outside to limit the spread of COVID-19.

