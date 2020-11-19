Key West brings back mask mandate

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West is bringing back a mask mandate in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Key West City Commission today amended the City’s mask ordinance. Key West now requires the wearing of masks any time a resident or a visitor steps out of their residence, they must wear a mask regardless of the ability to social distance. — City of Key West (@City_of_KeyWest) November 19, 2020

The City of Key West Commission amended the city’s mask ordinance, Thursday, requiring residents and visitors to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

Masks are required for everyone above the age of 6, regardless of if they can socially distance.

