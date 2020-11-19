Key West brings back mask mandate

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West is bringing back a mask mandate in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

The City of Key West Commission amended the city’s mask ordinance, Thursday, requiring residents and visitors to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes.

Masks are required for everyone above the age of 6, regardless of if they can socially distance.

