Key West-based Coast Guard crew seizes drugs, helps rescue mariners

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew has returned to port in Key West after a three-month counter-smuggling patrol that yielded a drug haul and a rescue at sea.

The crew of the USCG Cutter Mohawk intercepted more than 16,000 pounds of cocaine and over 1,500 pounds of marijuana in an effort to combat illegal drug-smuggling operations.

The crew also worked with Costa Rican officials to help rescue four Costa Rican mariners during their tour at sea.

