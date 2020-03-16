Key Biscayne to implement curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Village of Key Biscayne is implementing a curfew amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Michael Davey said the village is establishing a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Under the curfew no person shall be outside during curfew hours unless such person is providing police, fire, or other governmental services, providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire, or the Village, or participating in, going to, or returning from work. (2/2) — KBMayorMike (@kb_mayor) March 16, 2020

The curfew is effective Monday and will last until further notice.

Residents will not be allowed outside during the curfew hours unless they are “providing police, fire, or other governmental services, providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire, or the Village, or participating in, going to, or returning from work.”

