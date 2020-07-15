Key Biscayne police chief tests positive for COVID-19

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Key Biscayne’s police chief has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charles Press urged the public to comply with recommendations and guidelines meant to slow the virus’ spread Wednesday.

Press said, “If it can happen to me with every precaution I’ve taken, believe me, it can happen to anybody. My family is now exposed, and it scares me to death.”

The chief said he only recently developed symptoms and was tested over the weekend.

He plans to document his experience with the virus on Instagram.

