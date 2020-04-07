Key Biscayne couple hosts video chat as wedding reception

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newlyweds from Key Biscayne had to get creative to celebrate with friends and family in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Marisdey and Miles Iglesias decided to continue with their wedding reception but with a twist.

Miles said, “Definitely not your everyday type of thing.”

Originally scheduled to have a massive ceremony with more than 150 people on Saturday, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on the gathering.

But the virus would not deprive them of the fun.

“Last minute she was like, I think we should do a video chat with everyone, I was like, whatever let’s do it, something different,” he said.

The couple chose to host a video chat with their closest family and friends, sharing fond memories while enjoying some drinks together.

Marisday said, “We kind of just made the decision between us to kind of not put anyone at risk.”

Due to travel restrictions, family from Spain would’ve not been able to attend the ceremony, but through the video reception, everyone was able to come together.

“I think it was just what we needed to not feel so sad,” Marisday said.

Even though it was not their original plan, the newlyweds know now is the time to make sacrifices.

Mile said, “We all need to come together to slow the spread. The sooner that happens, the sooner we get back to regular life.”

The couple’s marriage license will reflect the originally scheduled date for the wedding, April 4.

