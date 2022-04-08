PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a pep rally fit for high honors as students and staff at Miami Palmetto Senior High School celebrated the achievements of one of the school’s most notable alumni- newly confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Students relished on the her accomplishments.

“Personally I’m really inspired to be like her one day because as a Black women it’s really hard in this world and America. She inspires me [for] when I’m older,” said a student.

A South Florida native, Judge Jackson made history as the first Black women to be confirmed to the high court as a justice in the court’s 233-year-old existence.

“It’s incredible knowing that someone from Palmetto from my own school is now a Supreme Court Justice, one of the nine justices on the highest court in the United States of America. “That’s amazing just knowing that you can do anything, graduating from Palmetto” said Matthew Lewis, a student.

While many of the students at the school have likely never met the judge, they do have one thing in common, the panther pride which runs so deep.

Judge Jackson graduated from the school back in 1988 and during her time there she was a real standout. She was a leader on campus who served as class president, secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the school’s debate team.

It’s that same leadership which paved the way for the now 51-year-old mother of two to soon walk the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“To me it’s really important that Ketanji Brown is going to be such an important role in our government because female leadership and people of color leadership is just so important,” said Abbie Lambert, a student.

From Washington D.C. to back home in South Florida, this confirmation gave students something that they can be proud of for years to come knowing that with hard work and dedication anything is possible.

“Very very very heartfelt thank you for everything that she’s now going to accomplish because she is now a whole new voice, a whole new perspective on the Supreme Court, shes going to be representing the views of all Americans,” said Lewis.

The students of Miami Palmetto Senior High School supported Judge Jackson from the beginning even until now as she takes on her new role on the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.