PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s alma mater in Pinecrest celebrated her during her confirmation vote.

Students and staff at Miami Palmetto Senior High School cheered on Jackson Thursday, as she was confirmed as the next Supreme Court judge.

“We were all super excited about it. It’s continuously being talked about,” said Janese Fayson, a senior.

“It’s a groundbreaking event,” said senior class president Edoardo Sangelaji. “This one is definitely an appointment that’s going to go down in the history books.”

Jackson graduated from the school in 1988 as a panther. She served as class president, secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the debate team.

“It brings recognition to our school. People that come out of here achieve truly great things,” said Sangelaji.

Sangelaji is senior class president, a title Jackson also held at the school.

“It’s, of course, nice to have my name put next to, like, a person as great as her,” said Sangelaji.

“The students are kind of seeing that anything is possible,” said Elizabeth Valero, a teacher.

“She was pretty remarkable,” said Jay Salon, a former teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

Salon, now teaching at Ransom Everglades School, also cheered on Jackson.

“Now, with this moment happening now and able to watch it now in front of our class, it’s pretty historic,” said Salon.

“She’s a panther, just like us,” said Fayson.

Miami Palmetto Senior High School will have a pep rally Friday morning to celebrate.

