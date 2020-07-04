Kentucky man who went missing in Pembroke Pines found at local hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was visiting South Florida from Kentucky has been found at a local hospital, days after he went missing in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Officials said 46-year-old William Abshear was reported missing earlier this weekend.

He had been last seen at the Fifth Third Bank located at 199 N. University Drive, at around 11 a.m., Monday.

According to police, a family member revealed that Abshear suffers from depression and had made suicidal threats prior to his disappearance.

Sunday night, police confirmed that Abshear had been located.

