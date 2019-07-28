Kendall teen airlifted after being run over by car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a teenage girl to the hospital after, officials said, she was run over by a car in Kendall.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 152nd Street just off the Florida Turnpike, Sunday morning.

Officials said the 14-year-old victim was walking when she was struck.

Paramedics airlifted her to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

It remains unclear whether the driver fled or stayed at the scene.

