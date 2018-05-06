Kendall residents protest as homeless sex offenders set up camp

KENDALL (WSVN) — Kendall residents took the streets Sunday to protest a camp being set up by homeless sex offenders.

The protest took place at the intersection of Southwest 88th Street and 137th Ave. The homeless sex offenders have begun to set up a camp near the intersection of Southwest 88th and Krome Ave.

Many of the homeless sex offenders are relocating from another camp in Hialeah that is set to be shutdown. The Hialeah camp has had as many as 300 sex offenders registered to live there.

The sex offenders tell 7News that they have no choice but to be homeless due to a 2005 county ordinance that requires offenders who abused victims under the age of 16 to live at least 2,500 feet from any school. The county ordinance is much stricter than the state which requires offenders to be at least 1,000 feet from a school.

Juanchy Mejin, a resident that was protesting the move, told 7News “we are not here to solve the problem. We just want something simple safety for our families and be safe in our communities.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.