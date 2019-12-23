Kendall Regional nurse dresses NICU patients in Christmas costumes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tiny patients at a South Florida hospital got into the spirit of the season.

Neonatal intensive care unit patients at Kendall Regional Medical Center aren’t missing out on the holidays.

The little blessings were dressed in Christmas costumes and wrapped in holiday blankets, Monday.

Gabriela Diaz was the NICU nurse who planned it all out.

She has continued this tradition for the past 10 years, and even took holiday photos of the babies for the parents to see.

