Kendall rabies alert extended for second time after 6th raccoon tests positive

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Florida health officials have once again extended a rabies alert in the Kendall area for an additional 60 days after another raccoon tested positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County received confirmation of a sixth raccoon that tested positive for rabies in the same Kendall area this year. The raccoon was found dead and with no known human exposure.

The rabies alert was originally issued back in May, but was extended after more animals tested positive for the virus. Officials extended the alert again Monday to November 16th after receiving confirmation of the latest infected raccoon.

The rabies alert is in effect for:

Southwest 152nd Street, to the north

Southwest 187th Street, to the south

Southwest 117th Avenue, to the east

Southwest 137th Avenue, to the west

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

If you believe your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

State health officials listed the following safety precautions area residents should observe:

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter

Do not leave food sources out for wildlife such as pet food or unsecured garbage

Avoid contact with stray and feral animals

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas

For further information, click here. You may also call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400 or Animal Services at 311.

For a list of wildlife trappers, click here.

