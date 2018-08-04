SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida health officials have extended a rabies alert in the Kendall area for another 60 days after a third raccoon tested positive for the virus. https://wsvn.com/news/local/health-officials-issue-rabies-alert-in-kendall/

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed the finding in a statement issued on Saturday.

Officials said this is the third rabid raccoon confirmed in the county this year. Health officials are working with Miami-Dade Animal Services to identify any residents who may have been exposed to the virus.

The rabies alert is in effect for:

Southwest 152nd Street, to the north

Southwest 187th Street, to the south

Southwest 117th Avenue, to the east

Southwest 137th Avenue, to the west

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. If you believe your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

For further information, click here. You may also call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400, or Animal Services at 311.

For a list of wildlife trappers, click here.

