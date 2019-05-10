Kendall family’s pet peacock fatally run over by ADT technician

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family was left heartbroken after one of their pet peacocks was run over and killed by a security company technician in their driveway.

Kendall resident Rigoberto Nunez held back tears when talking about Frank, the peacock who garnered an Instagram following alongside his sister Liza.

“I’m getting a little emotional. They were part of the family,” he said. “We raised them, and they were hand-fed.”

Nunez and his loved ones enjoyed five years of fun with Frank and Liza, documenting their loved for the feisty birds online.

But on Wednesday, the family made a heartbreaking discovery.

“In this area here,” said Nunez as he pointed to the spot in the driveway where they found Frank dead.

Surveillance cameras showed how the tragedy unfolded. The footage shows an ADT technician buzzing their gate.

“When he was doing that, the peacock flew from the top of the roof into the floor, and he went to greet him,” said Nunez.

Minutes later, the gate opened. Frank is seen in the driveway as the technician’s van pulled inside.

“It’s very gut-wrenching to watch the video,” said Nunez.

The video then shows the van running over the family pet.

“Hit the peacock, killed the peacock,” said Nunez, “and the peacock just reacted, went to the garage door, where he died.”

To make matters worse, the Nunez family said, the technician got out of the van, went inside and did his work without saying a word about hitting the bird.

“This is a large bird. It was, like, 20-something pounds,” said Alex Nunez. “I just don’t see how this could have gone unnoticed.”

The family has filed a police report and reached out to ADT. The company initially responded on social media only.

“The loss of the animal is one thing, but the lack of humanity is another,” said Alex Nunez.

7News contacted ADT as well. Friday afternoon, spokesperson Bob Tucker sent a statement that reads, “We are sorry to hear of Frank’s untimely death and have reached out to the family to offer our condolences. We are reviewing the matter and will address the issue with the family at the appropriate time.”

The appropriate time turned out to be minutes after 7News interviewed the Nunezes. The family said the company only called to let them know the technician knew he had hit the peacock.

“We’re very upset about it,” said Nunez.

The family said Liza is upset as well, alone for the first time in her life.

“I want this to never happen again. I want an apology,” said Alex Nunez. “I want ADT to be accountable. She was taken away from us way too soon.”

