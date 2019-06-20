Kendall Drive, SW 117th Avenue will close over weekend for construction

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The intersection of Southwest 117th Avenue at 88th Street/Kendall Drive will be closed in both directions over the weekend while crews install a new water line.

The roadways will shut down on Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at noon, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials said.

A full list of road closures and detours can be found down below.

Officials said weeknight closures will take place Monday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., if necessary.

