Kendall business owners, residents upset with relocation for homeless sex offenders camp

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents and business owners in Kendall are calling for action from city leaders to keep homeless sex offenders out of their community.

Online records have stated that over 300 convicted sex offenders reside in a homeless camp in Northwest Miami-Dade. Business owners in that area are ready for the homeless to leave, but locals that live in Kendall in Southwest Miami-Dade are not happy that they’re moving unto their turf.

Some of the homeless sex offenders have already moved to Kendall, Monday.

However, one business owner in Northwest Miami-Dade said the area was taken over.

“They started out as a couple of tents and now it’s a full community of them,” said Nancy, the business owner of Pronto Waste Service.

Nancy told 7News that the homeless camp is not just an eyesore, but their presence is also hurting sales.

“They just stay there, hang out, they have TV’s, they have furniture,” she said. “It’s effecting all the businesses around. Customers don’t want to come.”

A memo was released by Mayor Carlos Gimenez in March that stated the homeless at the Northwest Miami-Dade camp had 45 days to relocate. That’s when some started to move to a new camp near Southwest 88th Street and Krome Avenue in Kendall.

Since the move, concerned residents in Kendall organized a protest over the weekend.

“I know they have rights, but we also have rights to live safe,” said Kendall resident Vicky Gomez.

Back in Northwest Miami-Dade, police have set up shop.

Cleanup crews have already begun their work and will continue to do so over the next few days.

“Because the health department has already deemed this area a sanitary nuisance and we have surrounding businesses, surrounding communities, and we have a responsibility with them too,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “We can’t ignore that.”

Some who live in the camp, like Juan Mora Lopez, do not know where they’ll go next.

“They say if we stay here, we are going to get arrested,” Lopez said.

Police told 7News that physically removing people is the last resort. “We’re trying to do this in a tactful way, we are trying to do this in an educative way, so that way, we can avoid any type of force,” Zabaleta said.

The sweep to shut down the camp in Northwest Miami-Dade was scheduled to happen on Sunday, but has since been delayed.

Miami-Dade Police said another memo has been released from the county to give those in the camp a few additional days before relocating.

