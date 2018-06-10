Kayakers embark on trip from Miami to Key West to raise funds for cancer research

MIAMI (WSVN) - A paddling team of 17 kayakers came together for a good cause in Miami.

Known as the Castaways Against Cancer, the group of kayakers hit the water for their 19th annual fundraising event, Saturday.

The paddling team embarked on a 160-mile trip from Miami to Key West in an effort to help find a cure, while also honoring those who have battled the disease.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life program.

