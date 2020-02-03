Kayaker rescued more than a week after being stranded in Everglades

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing kayaker was rescued after an emergency in the Everglades.

Sixty-seven-year-old Mark Miele disappeared after going on a solo kayaking trip, Jan. 22.

Crews found the Virginian floating in murky waters Monday, a few miles from where his wallet and phone had washed ashore.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Miele is now safe and being treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.