Kayaker rescued after being lost in Everglades for 2 days

THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A kayaker was rescued after being lost for two days in the Everglades.

Park officials said they called the U.S. Coast Guard after the man did not return when he was supposed to on Saturday.

The Coast Guard’s air crew spotted the kayaker on Monday.

They dropped down food, water and a radio before finally rescuing him.

The man was not injured.

