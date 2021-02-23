Kayak-rowing thief steals $30K in fishing gear from yacht behind Lighthouse Point home

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear have been stolen from a vessel docked behind a Lighthouse Point home.

The thief was captured on video approaching the 69-foot Viking yacht in, what appears to be, a kayak, Tuesday morning.

“This guy was a professional,” Brad Cohen, the yacht’s owner, said. “He’s covered up head-to-toe.”

The crook then boarded Cohen’s vessel, which was docked behind his home, and helped himself two custom fishing rods and reels, worth $30,000.

“These rods are– they’re electric rods,” Cohen said. “They’re very heavy. They weigh about 25, 30 pounds each.”

For about 10 minutes, the crook was on board the yacht breaking into the cabin, dismantling the fishing equipment and placing what he could in a bag. He then made his way back to the kayak and rowed away.

Marc Wyckoff, the yacht’s captain, noticed the theft that same morning.

“They’re large. They’re larger than everything else that I have,” he said. “Nothing seemed out of place until I just noticed two rods missing.”

Cohen said he has been left feeling uneasy following the crime because he has a fence around his property and multiple security cameras installed.

“The camera systems that I have and all this, I feel violated. It’s bothersome,” he added.

When Wyckoff was asked how felt about the theft he said, “Anger, anger, wishing I was here to see it happen because people need to work for their own things.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

