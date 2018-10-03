Kanye West tours Pitbull’s SLAM charter school in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Superstar rapper Kanye West stopped by a South Florida school for a meeting with influential people.

The rapper, who now wants to be known as “Ye,” was at the SLAM charter school, owned by Miami-native Pitbull, Wednesday afternoon.

“I heard his voice and then I peeked and he was walking into the elevator,” a student said. “I saw him.”

Ye was invited by motivational speaker Tony Robbins to tour the campus with Pitbull himself and school officials.

“Really the cutting edge on how to provide education and transform people’s lives,” Robbins said. “That’s why we’re here.”

During his visit, Ye took to Twitter to live tweet his experience.

we're at Pitbulls school SLAM pic.twitter.com/byhISS7jPL — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2018

The surprise visit comes just days after his bizarre and dramatic weekend on Saturday Night Live.

“Hi, I’m Adam and I’m hosting the season premiere of SNL with musical guest Kanye West,” Adam Driver said on the show. “Kanye has that look he’s definitely going to do something.”

And that he did, performing dressed as a Perrier bottle and ending the show with an unplanned pro-Trump rant.

Despite that, students at the school said they’re just happy he showed up and showed love to their school.

“That’s my favorite rapper ever since I was little,” one student said. “He’s my idol and I always wanted to meet him.”

“It was a good experience to see him. He’s not a bad person,” another student added. “He’s a good person and I was happy that I saw him.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.