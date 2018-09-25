Kangaroo escapes from South Florida sanctuary

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A kangaroo has escaped from an animal sanctuary in South Florida.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Tuesday were hunting for the 5-year-old kangaroo named Storm in an area of Palm Beach County known as Jupiter Farms.

Eric Westergard, the owner of the sanctuary, tells the Palm Beach Post that he doesn’t know how Storm escaped but noticed the kangaroo missing Tuesday morning.

There are six other kangaroos at the sanctuary, and Westergard says sometimes they get spooked by storms or predators.

Area resident Denise Cooper captured video of the kangaroo in her neighborhood Tuesday morning and posted it to Facebook with the caption “Only in Jupiter Farms do kangaroos hop down your street.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.