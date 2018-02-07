Juveniles use stolen car to smash through dealership fence so they can steal more cars

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of thieves broke into a Pompano Beach car dealership and stole a vehicle, using it to drive through the fence so they could steal six more cars, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Surveillance video taken at Ducas Auto Sales Sunday shows the young suspects breaking into the building’s office, stealing iPads and cellphones before taking the keys to every car in the lot.

In all, seven vehicles were taken from the dealership: four Mercedes-Benz, one BMW, one Acura and one Buick.

The group of five subjects all appear to be juveniles, with the youngest looking to only be around 9 or 10 years old, much to the shock of business owner Andre Silva.

“I think anybody that sees the video will be like, ‘Young kids, go to school,'” Silva said. “Just go to school. Do something for your life, you know? Why are you gotta go take people stuff?”

BSO said they were able to locate all seven of the vehicles, but they sustained about $30,000 in damage.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

