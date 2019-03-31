Juvenile, woman killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials found a female juvenile and a woman deceased upon arrival at the scene of a shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to reports of an assault near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 177th Street, around 11 p.m., Saturday.

Police said a third victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to authorities, the incident appears to be domestic related.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.