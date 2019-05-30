Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Several police agencies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 84th Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the juvenile suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Someone was just shot here in NW #Miami Dade near 85th St and NW 2nd Ave. Big scene here now w/ @MiamiDadePD and @BiscayneParkFL, pushing us back and expandin their perimeter. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0sNkPxiwwT — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 30, 2019

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured paramedics loading the victim into an ambulance.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter as of 5:30 p.m.

El Portal Police have closed Northwest 86th Street and Second Avenue as they investigate the shooting.

Please avoid NW 2 AVE and NW 86 ST. It will be shut down until further notice. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uhhje4TCvC — El Portal Police Department (@ElPortalPD) May 30, 2019

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

