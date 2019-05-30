Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Several police agencies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 84th Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.
According to police, the juvenile suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.
7News cameras captured paramedics loading the victim into an ambulance.
Police said they do not have a description of the shooter as of 5:30 p.m.
El Portal Police have closed Northwest 86th Street and Second Avenue as they investigate the shooting.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence.
