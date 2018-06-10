MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a male juvenile to the hospital after, officials said, he was shot in a Miami neighborhood, Sunday evening.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 10th Avenue and 47th Terrace.

Investigators said the victim was shot several times.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.