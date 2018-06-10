MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a male juvenile to the hospital after, officials said, he was shot in a Miami neighborhood, Sunday evening.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 10th Avenue and 47th Terrace.

Investigators said the victim was riding his bicycle when an unknown vehicle approached him. Someone from inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking the victim several times.

Area residents rendered aid to the victim before rescuers arrived, bringing him towels to help stop the bleeding.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials have not specified the victim’s age but said he looks younger than 20 years old.

