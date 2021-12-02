PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a juvenile accused of posting a mass shooting threat to a Parkland school that has already been struck by tragedy.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a mass shooting threat to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was made in a social media chat room.

Detectives were made aware of the threat Wednesday morning and were able to locate the suspect.

The juvenile was arrested and faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting.

MSD Principal Michelle Kefford sent a voicemail out to parents saying in part, “I want to thank everyone for their roles in safely resolving this situation. I also want to remind all students and families how seriously any and all threats are taken. Parents, please speak with your children to remind them that any threat – even if they think it is a joke – will result in serious consequences. In Florida, a threat made against a school is a second-degree felony. Students also face school disciplinary measures as outlined in the Code Book for Student Conduct, including expulsion.”

BSO continues to investigate.

One of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history already happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in February of 2018.

Seventeen people died after a gunman went into the school and opened fire.

He has since pleaded guilty to the crime and is awaiting sentencing.

